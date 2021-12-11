‘Great move for the player’ – Brighton step up interest in Blackburn Rovers forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Brighton & Hove Albion are stepping up their interest in Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz, as per a report from The Mirror.

The report suggests that the Premier League club are willing to pay approximately £20 million for his services

The 22-year-old is subject to a lot of January interest already, netting 17 goals in the Championship this season.

Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton have been named as interested clubs in the young forward’s services, after stepping up to the plate wonderfully with Adam Armstrong departing.

Brereton Diaz’s goals and overall influence has helped Blackburn into the play-off positions this season, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently fourth in the second-tier standings.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts as to whether Brighton would be the best destination for Brereton Diaz and if the £20 million price tag is enough to prize him away…

Toby Wilding

A move to Brighton does feel like it could be a good one for Brereton.

You feel that the Seagulls’ need for goals means Brereton would get plenty of opportunities and the AMEX, and his ability to play anywhere in a front three could help him fit in with Graham Potter’s style of play.

The player himself will understandably relish the chance to prove himself in the top-flight, and the service he could receive from those alongside him in this Brighton side could help him to do that as well.

Given Blackburn have the option to extend his contract until the summer of 2023, £20million feels like a fair price, since they have some scope to negotiate, and Brereton is a hugely valuable player to them.

You wonder however, whether Rovers should be looking to get their two Brighton loanees – Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke – on permanent deals as part of this deal to provide long term reinforcement for their side, which would obviously reduce the financial fee somewhat, were that to happen.

Jordan Rushworth

A move to Brighton could actually be exactly the sort of move he needs to flourish for Ben Brereton Diaz. Graham Potter’s side play very good football in the Premier League and they create numerous chances for their attacking players, the only issue for them seems to be getting the right forwards to finish off those chances in the final third.

Brereton Diaz is on a roll this season and he would arrive at Brighton full of belief and you could imagine him being able to hit the ground running and converting chances that come his way. Should that happen then he could help to take the Segulls to the next level themselves as well as elevating his profile within the game even further.

Blackburn can not afford to let him go in terms of their promotion push, but considering his contract situation, a fee of around £20 million could be enough to tempt them into selling. That sort of money would only be useful though if they reinvested the majority of it back into their squad during the winter window.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a great move for the player.

Obviously, Blackburn don’t want to sell but the reality is that with 18 months left on his contract then big decisions have to be made.

Given that contract situation, you’d have to say that £20m would be a fair price. With his age, potential and ability to play various different attacking roles, this is a deal that could suit all parties given Brighton’s lack of goals. Brereton-Diaz could quickly become a key man.

Again, Blackburn don’t want to sell but if Mowbray is given the money to spend, it could work out. But with promotion a possibility, it would be a risk to sell, however money talks so you could see this happening.