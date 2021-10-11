Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Great move by the club’ – These Swansea fans react as popular figure announcement is made

Published

9 mins ago

on

Swansea City have announced the unsurprisingly popular decision to bring Leon Britton back to the club in a player mentor role within the club’s academy.

The Swans had Britton on their books for a long time, and in that period he saw pretty much everything there was to see in the game as they rose up the divisions and made it into the Premier League and into Europe.

In that time, then, he’ll have naturally garnered top, varied experience and will know all there is to know about making it at the top level as well as dealing with the ups and downs that come along the way.

Someone that’s well versed in what it means to represent the club and city, too, Britton being involved with Swansea simply makes sense and, after the club made the announcement earlier today, supporters were quick to deliver their positive verdicts on the move.

Let’s take a look now at what has been said…

22 questions about Swansea City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22

1. What colour is Swansea's current away kit?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Great move by the club’ – These Swansea fans react as popular figure announcement is made

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: