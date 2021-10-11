‘Great move by the club’ – These Swansea fans react as popular figure announcement is made

Swansea City have announced the unsurprisingly popular decision to bring Leon Britton back to the club in a player mentor role within the club’s academy.

The Swans had Britton on their books for a long time, and in that period he saw pretty much everything there was to see in the game as they rose up the divisions and made it into the Premier League and into Europe.

In that time, then, he’ll have naturally garnered top, varied experience and will know all there is to know about making it at the top level as well as dealing with the ups and downs that come along the way.

Someone that’s well versed in what it means to represent the club and city, too, Britton being involved with Swansea simply makes sense and, after the club made the announcement earlier today, supporters were quick to deliver their positive verdicts on the move.

Let’s take a look now at what has been said…

Swansea City can confirm club legend Leon Britton has returned to take up a new player mentor role within the academy. 👉 https://t.co/9ef3hWxWOI pic.twitter.com/6CqBsLnArW — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 11, 2021

You better stream the 23s games now that Leon is playing — theo (@scfctheo) October 11, 2021

Hes made for something like this, ideal for the academy players to learn from. Great move by the club. — Mark Hendy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MarkHendyHR) October 11, 2021

Great news, good role model for youngsters coming through — Cory G (@Cmgriff7_) October 11, 2021

Good news — SouthernHog (@TiptonDustin) October 11, 2021

22 questions about Swansea City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 1. What colour is Swansea's current away kit? Black Yellow Blue Red