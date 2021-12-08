‘Great move’, ‘All over this like a rash’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as club join transfer race for Premier League striker

Chris Wilder will no doubt be looking to the January transfer window in a bid to strengthen his squad for the second half of the Championship season.

Boro have picked up back-to-back wins against Huddersfield and Swansea but Wilder only picked up one point out of a possible six in his first two matches against Millwall and Preston North End.

Consistency will be key for the next few months but there are certain areas that could need addressing such as the defence and a new striker could be on the agenda as well.

Do you think you’re a massive Middlesbrough fan? Try score 100% on this Boro quiz

1 of 28 1) Who is the current top goalscorer at the club? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Andraz Sporar Marcus Tavernier

Duncan Watmore has been amongst the goals recently but with just Uche Ikpeazu and Andraz Sporar as out-and-out options, a proven Championship scorer may prove useful.

That’s exactly what they’ve been linked with today as out of favour Newcastle United man Dwight Gayle is a target for Wilder when the transfer window opens next month, per Football Insider.

Stoke are also in the race for the 32-year-old as well as West Brom and Nottingham Forest – the latter two sides’ interest was reported by The Telegraph last week.

Gayle scored just once in 18 appearances for the Magpies last season and has been restricted to just three cameo Premier League outings this campaign – this is what Boro fans are saying about the latest link and it’s fair to say most are delighted.

I'd be all over this like a rash. Unbelievable championship player. https://t.co/IY5zQRSj5b — Hutchy. (@brucierioch) December 8, 2021

He does score goals at this level so why not https://t.co/A8uMBIk0HY — Caine (@CaineUTB) December 8, 2021

Would be an incredible addition. He’d score goals for fun in our side. He’s immense at the championship level. Definitely someone I’d love to see in our side for the foreseeable future. https://t.co/7GrUnEtbJr — Ryan (@_ryan_mfc_) December 8, 2021

Snap your hand off for this https://t.co/zhD6GUPGb4 — Callum cooper (@callumcoops) December 8, 2021

He wouldn’t want to come to us 😂 https://t.co/KbKSSlCqph — chris c (@UTFB97) December 8, 2021

Omg the way boro are doing things rn makes me so so happy — Jamie 🇦🇷 (@Jamie_Wright_25) December 8, 2021

Would be a great signing — Daniel joseph (@danjosh12) December 8, 2021

Great move. Should of signed him 3 or 4 year ago — Ryan berry (@Rybez90) December 8, 2021

Would be quality at this level — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) December 8, 2021