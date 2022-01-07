‘Great memories’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club confirm emotional departure

Lee Bullen has left Sheffield Wednesday to become the new Ayr United Head Coach and end a near on 20 year affinity with the club.

The 50-year-old departs his role as U23 manager to join the Scottish Championship side who are currently battling against relegation to the third tier. Bullen also had a very memorable playing career at Hillsborough, captaining the club to promotion to the Championship in 2005 and stepping into a caretaker manager role on three separate occasions.

Bullen had spent the majority of his playing career in Scotland and he returns there in hoping to embark on a successful managerial one in his homeland. After an impressive start to the 2019/20 season in the dugout, there were calls for Bullen to be given the job on a permanent basis only for Garry Monk to take to the helm in what was a tricky period for the club.

As ever the bond between an ex-player turned coach was very strong with Bullen at Sheffield Wednesday and he maintained that positive relationship over a long period of time.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter, to the news of Lee Bullen’s departure this afternoon…

Nothing but the best should be wished for this man. He cares about #swfc, us the fans, the players, the community – I could go on. We’d all have loved him to have a great run as caretaker and make it his own deep down. I’d love him to be a success at @AyrUnitedFC — Michael Januszkiewicz (@yana1867) January 7, 2022

App.the best, Lee. Wore the badge with pride and was chucked in the deep end more than once. Always welcome back, once an owl always an owl 🦉 — Atlas (@NickJames1988) January 7, 2022

Appropriate that Bully would join "The Honest Men". Thanks for your service Bully and your commitment to the club, no matter what was asked of you. The very best of luck — Matt Summerhill (@MattSummerhill) January 7, 2022

Wednesday Legend. 🦉 All the best back home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/R1jdIBeUVD — Catherine Slater 💙 (@CatherineSlater) January 7, 2022

Best of luck, Lee! Managed to have a chat with him during the summer, absolutely top bloke⚽ Will always be a #swfc legend🦉💙 https://t.co/TJJH5C6DKM — Cameron Calvert (@Calvert0114) January 7, 2022

All the best Lee ,thanks for some great memories over the years 👏👏👏 https://t.co/NXWCVnuJl4 — andrew pell (@andrewpell6) January 7, 2022