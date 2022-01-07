Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great memories’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club confirm emotional departure

Lee Bullen has left Sheffield Wednesday to become the new Ayr United Head Coach and end a near on 20 year affinity with the club.

The 50-year-old departs his role as U23 manager to join the Scottish Championship side who are currently battling against relegation to the third tier. Bullen also had a very memorable playing career at Hillsborough, captaining the club to promotion to the Championship in 2005 and stepping into a caretaker manager role on three separate occasions.

Bullen had spent the majority of his playing career in Scotland and he returns there in hoping to embark on a successful managerial one in his homeland. After an impressive start to the 2019/20 season in the dugout, there were calls for Bullen to be given the job on a permanent basis only for Garry Monk to take to the helm in what was a tricky period for the club.

As ever the bond between an ex-player turned coach was very strong with Bullen at Sheffield Wednesday and he maintained that positive relationship over a long period of time.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter, to the news of Lee Bullen’s departure this afternoon…


