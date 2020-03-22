Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Great man’ ‘Loved him’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans enjoy OTD throwback to player signing

Published

4 mins ago

on

Restictions on transfer windows weren’t not always as strict as they are today.

Back in the early part of the century, clubs were able to buy players outside of the current summer and January periods within which they must complete their business when it comes to altering their playing squads.

That is something that Birmingham City took advantage of on this day back in 2002, when they completed the signing of Ivorian defender Olivier Tebily from Celtic for a fee reported to be around £700,000.

During what would go onto to be a near six-year spell with the Blues, Tebily would go on to make 95 appearances in all competitions for the Midlands club, winning promotion to the Premier League during his first few months at St Andrew’s.

Indeed, Tebily certainly seemed to make himself a popular figure at Birmingham during his time with the club, judging by the response of a number of Blues fans to a tweet posted by their side as a reminder of the defender’s arrival at the club 18 years ago to the day.

Here, we take a look at what some of those fans had to say.


