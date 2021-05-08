Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great gesture’, ‘Fantastic to see’ – These Cardiff City fans react to emotional Sol Bamba moment from Rotherham draw

Cardiff City had nothing riding on today’s game against Rotherham, but it was still a great day for the club as Sol Bamba returned to the pitch.

The centre-back, who has been a hugely influential figure for the Bluebirds over the years, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and he has been undergoing chemotherapy.

Thankfully, he is making good progress in his recovery and the 36-year-old was used as a late substitute by Mick McCarthy, allowing him to clock up another appearance for the Welsh side.

As you would expect, it was a moment that the supporters loved to see, with the only downside the fact that they weren’t in the stadium to show their appreciation to Bamba for the way he has battled illness and served the club over the years.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his very late appearance from some fans on Twitter…


