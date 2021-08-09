‘Great fit’, ‘Wouldn’t make much sense’ – Stoke City close in on Brighton & Hove Albion defender: The verdict

Stoke City have emerged as the likely candidates to sign Brighton & Hove Albion defender Leo Skiri Ostigard, as reported by Football League World, with a medical underway.

Graham Potter has been considering whether the young defender would have a role to play this season at Brighton, but it appears that the 46-year-old has now has decided that a further Championship loan move may be the best option.

Ostigard made 39 appearances for Coventry last season, and enjoyed an excellent spell in the Midlands.

With Stoke closing in on getting him, we asked the team at FLW for their thoughts regarding this potential transfer….

Phil Spencer

This would be a great addition for Stoke City.

Leo Ostigard is a player of genuine potential but unfortunately he just hasn’t been able to make the breakthrough with Brighton.

He did, however, show his quality during a loan spell with Coventry City last term which has clearly put him in the shop window.

Stoke could benefit from signing a ball-playing defender and the 21-year-old certainly fits into that category.

It sounded like there was a lot of competition for his signature and so Michael O’Neill has managed to move quickly to get this one done.

Ben Wignall

With the lack of wingers in Stoke’s squad, it looks as though Michael O’Neill will be going with a 3-5-2 formation this season which means a vast array of centre-backs are needed to cope with a 46-game league campaign.

Nathan Collins’ replacement already arrived in the form of Ben Wilmot from Watford, and looking at the other options at O’Neill’s disposal I’m not convinced that a new central defender is entirely what they need.

Along with Wilmot, Stoke have Harry Souttar, James Chester, Danny Batth, Morgan Fox and Will Forrester when all are fully-fit, and that looks like more than enough depth on paper.

It will be hard to keep them all happy over the course of the season, so adding another in the form of Ostigard wouldn’t make much sense to me.

There’s no doubting that the Norwegian is a talent as he showed at Coventry City last season, but I think there are better fits for him than Stoke who seem to already have a plethora of talent at the back.

George Harbey

This could be a great signing.

Ostigard thrived on loan at Coventry last season and he really impressed me. He showed his athleticism and power and ability to cope with the physicality of the Championship.

But he also showed how comfortable he was at playing out from the back, too, which is important in a Michael O’Neill team.

He played in a back three at Coventry and would be playing in a back three at Stoke, so it would be a great fit in that respect.

It would be a coup to get him in.

