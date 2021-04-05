Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Great’, ‘Finished’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s team selection v Reading

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County will be looking to build on a recent win over Luton Town when they return to action on Monday afternoon. 

The Rams beat the Hatters 2-0 on Good Friday, which saw them move eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, as they head into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

It won’t be an easy task to make it back-to-back wins though, as they take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to pick up a much-needed three points on Monday, as they look to strengthen their grip on a play-off position.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as Derby look to pull further clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.

Marryn Waghorn, Matt Clarke and Lee Gregory miss out through injury, with Colin Kazim-Richards being trusted to lead the line once again for the Rams.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Rooney’s latest team selection ahead of the game at the Madejski Stadium.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


