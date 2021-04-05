‘Great’, ‘Finished’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Rooney’s team selection v Reading

Derby County will be looking to build on a recent win over Luton Town when they return to action on Monday afternoon.

The Rams beat the Hatters 2-0 on Good Friday, which saw them move eight points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, as they head into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

It won’t be an easy task to make it back-to-back wins though, as they take on promotion-chasing Reading at the Madejski Stadium.

The Royals are currently sat sixth in the second-tier standings, and will be eager to pick up a much-needed three points on Monday, as they look to strengthen their grip on a play-off position.

Wayne Rooney has named his starting XI ahead of the game, as Derby look to pull further clear of the relegation zone in the Championship.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨@ColinKazim, @TedenMengi, and Jason Knight all return to the Derby County line-up for #RFCvDCFC this afternoon. 🙌 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 5, 2021

Marryn Waghorn, Matt Clarke and Lee Gregory miss out through injury, with Colin Kazim-Richards being trusted to lead the line once again for the Rams.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Rooney’s latest team selection ahead of the game at the Madejski Stadium.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

No Matt Clarke, hopefully Mengi can put a big shift in today — Mitch (@derbymitch) April 5, 2021

No matt Clarke haha we are finished — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) April 5, 2021

Sound Team 🤩 — George Gall (@dcfcgally) April 5, 2021

Good team considering our injury crisis, but seems that forced Sibley to play out wide. https://t.co/QmCmZMUlIF — don (@dcfc_don) April 5, 2021

hoping for a draw then very defensive team — Dave Lockwood (@DaveLockwood5) April 5, 2021

Need a big performance today. Lots of player injured and Rotherham against Wycombe could start making the last few games very scary. — Mark Roberts (@MarkRobs7) April 5, 2021

Stretton is back😍😍 — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) April 5, 2021