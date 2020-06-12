Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Great decision' – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to major club announcement

1 hour ago

Bolton Wanderers have announced that they have parted company with manager Keith Hill after their relegation was confirmed. 

The Trotters had a number of off-the-field problems heading into the 2019/20 campaign, and they were forced to field a number of the club’s younger players in the first-team.

The majority of clubs in League One voted to curtail this year’s campaign early on Tuesday, which confirmed Bolton’s relegation into the fourth tier of English football.

Hill was appointed as Bolton’s manager in August 2019, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated.

It remains to be seen as to which manager is the frontrunner to take over at Bolton, but you would expect that the minimum expectation will be to win promotion back into League One at the first time of asking.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react after Hill’s departure was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

