‘Great decision’ – Plenty of Bolton Wanderers fans react to major club announcement

Bolton Wanderers have announced that they have parted company with manager Keith Hill after their relegation was confirmed.

The Trotters had a number of off-the-field problems heading into the 2019/20 campaign, and they were forced to field a number of the club’s younger players in the first-team.

The majority of clubs in League One voted to curtail this year’s campaign early on Tuesday, which confirmed Bolton’s relegation into the fourth tier of English football.

Hill was appointed as Bolton’s manager in August 2019, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated.

It remains to be seen as to which manager is the frontrunner to take over at Bolton, but you would expect that the minimum expectation will be to win promotion back into League One at the first time of asking.

Plenty of Bolton Wanderers supporters took to social media to react after Hill’s departure was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Brilliant news!! Fresh start under new management is what we need!! To Hill and Flitcroft, wish you all the best for the future. COYW! #bwfc — Danny (@TrottersDan) June 12, 2020

I'm happy we are changing direction but I do feel sorry for Hill and Flitcroft as they seem to truly see this as there dream job. They were on a bit of a hiding to nothing given the circumstances. Wish them all the best — Chris Dickinson (@chrisbwfc83) June 12, 2020

Too arrogant for his own good, couldve turned out alright but wasn’t meant to be, best of luck to em both — smoggy (@jacksmallman11) June 12, 2020

Never worked out unfortunately, needed to keep his mouth shut. This next manager has to be successful from game one. — Ash (@AROBERTS157) June 12, 2020

The worst manager in my 23+ years following the club up and down the country. Happy Friday. — AB (@ABBWFC) June 12, 2020

Finally some good news this year — Janine Mcatee (@McateeJanine) June 12, 2020

Was a matter of when, not if. — James Peach (@jpeach17) June 12, 2020

Heyyyyy Kevin Nolan 😎 — melissa c (@lissa054) June 12, 2020

Great decision — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) June 12, 2020

Right decision. — Kyle Greenhalgh (@kylegbwfc) June 12, 2020

good stuff 👍🏻 — alexander hosker (@mantarayalex) June 12, 2020

Faced an impossible job. All the best. — Adam Dev (@dev071291) June 12, 2020

Devastated — jake howard (@jakehoward19) June 12, 2020