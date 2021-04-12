‘Great decision’, ‘Fully deserved’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans are loving recent club announcement

Cardiff City have announced that Tom Sang has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2023.

Sang has made seven appearances in all competitions for Cardiff’s first-team this season, after spending the first-half of this year’s campaign out on loan with League Two side Cheltenham Town.

Speaking after the announcement, Sang expressed his delight at committing his future to the Bluebirds, and is keen to stick around for the foreseeable future at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“I’ve kept my head down and kept working and I’m absolutely buzzing that I’m here for the next two years, and hopefully even more.

“You’ve got to want it and I want to get better every single day. I’m just delighted that I’ve got a future here to build on.”

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to this recent update on Sang’s future at the club, and it’s safe to say that the majority were delighted to see him extend his stay.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

