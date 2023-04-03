EFL pundit Clinton Morrison has admitted that he believes that Preston North End have a great chance of reaching the play-offs following the club's latest outing in the Championship.

The Lilywhites secured an impressive 3-1 victory over their arch-rivals Blackpool at Deepdale last weekend.

Having suffered a 4-2 defeat to the Seasiders earlier this season, Preston knew that they had to be firing on all cylinders in order to secure a positive result in front of their own supporters.

Dan Potts opened the scoring against his former side by firing an effort past goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

Ben Whiteman then doubled his side's advantage as his free-kick found the bottom corner in the 26th minute of the clash.

Following the break, Tom Cannon added a third for the hosts before Jerry Yates pulled a goal back for Blackpool in the closing stages of this fixture.

As a result of this victory, Preston closed the gap between them and the play-off places to six points.

What has Clinton Morrison had to say about Preston's play-off chances?

Following this victory, Morrison offered his thoughts on Preston's chances of achieving a top-six finish.

Speaking on the latest episode of the English Football League Highlights show on ITV (as cited by the Lancashire Evening Post), Morrison said: "Ryan Lowe would have enjoyed that victory.

"I know him personally and he definitely would have enjoyed rubbing it in, that’s Ryan Lowe.

"They’ve got a chance (for the play-offs).

"They’re starting to score goals.

"There were too many draws before but now they’ve got a goal scorer who can score goals, so they’ve got a great chance."

Can Preston force their way into the top-six in the Championship?

While Preston will have to overcome a relatively big points gap in order to reach the play-offs, there is no reason why they cannot achieve this target.

By using the confidence gained from their victory over Blackpool to their advantage, the Lilywhites could go on to claim a set of positive results over the Easter period.

Set to face Queens Park Rangers on Good Friday before hosting Reading on Easter Monday, Preston ought to fancy their chances of beating both of these sides who have struggled for form since the turn of the year.

If Cannon, who has scored in three of his last four appearances for Preston, continues to find the back of the net on a regular basis, Ryan Lowe's side may end up extending their season past the 46-game mark in May.