‘Great business’, ‘QPR have been well and truly mugged off’ – Many Charlton fans amazed as details of transfer emerge

Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne is set to join QPR in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £2 million, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the south London club.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a number of Championship clubs – including the R’s, Barnsley, and Swansea City – after an impressive first season with the Addicks.

Bonne scored 11 times for Charlton and was entrusted for parts of the campaign with stepping up as Lyle Taylor’s replacement.

It appears QPR have won the race for the striker as Charlton announced today that he had joined the west London club.

Macauley Bonne has joined @QPR on a permanent deal, pending the completion of a successful medical 👉https://t.co/YRznmzZW5M #cafc pic.twitter.com/2RoiwthcxG — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) October 2, 2020

Richard Cawley of the South London Press has since reported that the deal is worth around £2 million.

Charlton signed Bonne for £200,000 from Leyton Orient last summer so are set to make a profit 15 months later.

The Addicks have been busy over the past week or so as they look to capitalise on their transfer embargo being lifted following Thomas Sandgaard’s takeover of the club but this departure does seem to leave them short of depth in the final third.

Bonne’s exit has drawn an interesting reaction from the Valley faithful, with many Charlton fans amazed by the £2 million fee they’ve got for him.

Read their reaction here:

200k to 2 mill in 1 season .. QPR have been well and truly mugged off 🤣🤣 — Sam Wheatland (@SWheatlandCAFC) October 2, 2020

We’ve done really well to get £2m for him, will score the odd goal but ultimately wasn’t really good enough. Great deal and hopefully as Bowyer says a couple more strikers incoming. — Ian Robb (@IanRobb84) October 2, 2020

@JonMarle enjoy. Not worth £20 let alone £2m — Ryan Perrin (@RyPerr05) October 2, 2020

£2m? Wow. That is an incredible bit of business. — Andy Keen (@AndyKeen5) October 2, 2020

Great bit of business not worth £2million — karl (@dane_stringer) October 2, 2020

Wow. £2 million. — Rob Morgan (@RobM661) October 2, 2020

2 million for him , laughing 🤣🤣 good luck QPR — emma (@emma28012800) October 2, 2020

Great business. Never a £2 million player. — Robert Gausden (@RobGausden) October 2, 2020