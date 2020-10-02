‘Great business’ – Plenty of Watford fans react to club’s recent transfer outgoings

Watford have recently announced that Luis Suárez has left the club to join Spanish side Granada on a permanent deal.

The forward signed for the club back in 2017, but failed to make a single appearance in his time with the club, having spent loan spells with Gimnastic and Real Zaragoza in recent seasons.

But it is stated by the club’s official website, that Watford have received a fee in the region of £10million for the striker, despite him not making a single appearance for the Hornets first-team.

He isn’t the only player to leave the club in similar circumstances, with Pervis Estupiñán recently departing for a fee of £15m earlier in the summer transfer window.

Watford will be targeting promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season

Plenty of Watford supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s recent player departures.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Never seen 25million pounds that’s sitting in Pozzo bank account slam one in from 30yards , money irrelevant to fans it’s whats on pitch that counts 25m for the pair seems a give away 🤷‍♂️ — Rich (@Richwfc2) October 2, 2020

How does the model work when decent talent like this walks out the door for 🥜 having never played, yet millions are wasted on dross year after year and a defence is neglected to the point of relegation? — daniel lawrence (@Thirdand4ever) October 2, 2020

If the £25m means we can keep Sarr then it’s great business. Our model continues to give us an edge in these times when most clubs have financial challenges — Dave Prall (@dave_prall) October 2, 2020

But these aren’t academy players, they’re senior pros. They may never have played for Watford but they have played well in Spain’s top 2 divisions and therefore are rightly very valuable. I don’t think the fees are necessarily that great, regardless of not playing for Watford. — Matt Ashby (@MAshby1001) October 2, 2020

Had they played just a few games in Prem and to a high standard the fees would no doubt have been higher. #premierleaguepremium #watfordfc — Ben Perry (@benperry28) October 2, 2020

I’m with Ivic, if these 2 choose to disrespect watford FC I don’t want them anywhere near the club. — Woof (@AdogcalledStorm) October 2, 2020

If it also means we keep Sarr for this season then I’m pretty sure everyone is all for it — Dean Lee (@deanlee88) October 2, 2020

Let hope that the money we got which means we can keep Sarr for this season as he will be the key player — Leo Mansell (@mansellleo) October 2, 2020

I agree with your sentiments Adam — Wendover Horn (@HornWendover) October 2, 2020