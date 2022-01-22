‘Great business’ – Many Sunderland fans react to news of player arrival

Sunderland have been linked with Patrick Roberts for most of the transfer window and he has now finally confirmed his move to the Stadium of Light.

Having most recently had a failed spell at Troyes in France, the 24-year-old has decided to try his luck in England and in League One with the Black Cats. He’s certainly experienced in the EFL, having played in the Championship several times before and even featured in the Premier League.

This though marks his first foray into third tier football – and the forward should thrive if given the chance on a regular basis. It’s also a permanent switch for the player, with Roberts having been thrown from team to team on various loan deals.

His best stint to date though arguably came during his time at Celtic, when he featured in over 50 league games for the SPL side and plundered 15 goals. He has since struggled to nail down a starting place at a team though when sent out on loan and after spells at Norwich, Middlesbrough and Derby, he will be hoping that Sunderland is where he can finally settle and produce the goods on a frequent basis again. It also marks his first permanent foray away from his parent club.

Fans of the club certainly believe he can, with many taking to Twitter to note their happiness at having got a deal over the line for the former Man City man.

Great business. I’m sure Patrick will want to prove his worth in the next 6 months…… right when we need him! 👌👏 — Simon (@SimonReed11) January 21, 2022

Love it. Defoe now lads aye? — Jai Oliver🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔴⚪️ (@JaiOliver5) January 21, 2022

None of this “buying into the process” Start him tomorrow — Thomas (@ThomasW85689536) January 21, 2022

Get in there — MagicMackem (@mark_j_cummins) January 21, 2022

He will be available for selection when Sunderland host Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Love to see it — Mary Moo Cow (@TerryHobkirk) January 21, 2022

Three fantastic signings well done Sunderland.Since MrDreyfus bought the club we are now finally getting the right lads in with quality,bring on pompey — clockstand LM (@LeighMa79471576) January 21, 2022

beautiful. stunning. love it lads — ❤️🤍 (@eternalbluesun_) January 21, 2022

The general consensus then is one of joy to bring in a seemingly talented and young player. With many fans also clamouring for Jermain Defoe too, it looks like business might still be ongoing at the Stadium of Light even with the end of the window in sight if the club take heed of their supporters.