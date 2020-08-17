‘Great business’ – Many QPR fans react as Tottenham agreement is made

Queens Park Rangers have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Luke Amos from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

The central midfielder has signed a three-year deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, and will now be part of Mark Warburton’s squad for the upcoming new season that kicks off next month.

The 23-year-old made 35 appearances for the R’s last season during his loan stint in west London, and Warburton has seemingly seen enough to feel a permanent deal was needed for the player.

Speaking the QPR’s official club site, Amos was clearly delighted to be back playing his football at the R’s:

“Last year, I came here on loan, played games and really enjoyed the opportunity that the gaffer (Mark Warburton) gave me.

“For him to bring me back and to be here for another three years – I’m really looking forward to pushing on and doing well.

“It’s an amazing group here, I’ve made some really good friends – as soon as I arrived, I was made to feel very welcome. Having a good group and the opportunity to play is all you can really ask for.”

And it seemed that plenty of QPR fans echoed Amos’ positive words judging by the responses by many supporters to the news on Twitter.

Here, we’ve taken a look at what R’s fans have been saying following the news of Amos’ permanent deal….

Great business, well done Les and Warbuton — Matt Thake (@Thakey1992) August 17, 2020

Great news! Welcome back Luke. Great signing for our club! — Nic Oughton (@nicoughton) August 17, 2020

Great signing 👌🏻 — Stephen Edwards (@steve_edwards91) August 17, 2020

Good to see you back Luke! 👌 — Ryan East (@RyRy180) August 17, 2020

Unreal 👑 — Chris Chapman (@ChrisChapman10) August 17, 2020

Good signing, will be fitter following a year back after his major injury and will be better placed to influence games. — balhampa (@balhampa) August 17, 2020

Can only go from strength to strength, knows the squad, knows the coaching team and obviously the Manager wants him. Look forward to watching him progress over the next few seasons — Peter Hamm (@PeterHamm10) August 17, 2020

Had a season to get he’s feet back following a major injury, hopefully finds that form that got him a few appearances for the spurs team — jack (@Jack_W12_) August 17, 2020

Welcome back Amos! Looking forward to seeing you progress in the next coming years. You Rs! — Zoe (@zoeparaskeva13) August 17, 2020