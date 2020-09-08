‘Great business’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as duo depart in favour of Premier League move

Derby County have announced that Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe have left the club to join Premier League side Sheffield United.

Bogle signed for Derby in 2016 from Swindon Town, and went on to make 91 appearances for the Rams’ first-team. He made 40 of those appearances for the club last term under the management of Phillip Cocu.

Whereas Lowe was impressive for the Rams last term, making 48 appearances for Derby, as they finished tenth in the Championship.

The Rams will be eager to force themselves into the play-off positions this term, as they target a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen as to whether Phillip Cocu will replace either player, but he’ll be hoping his squad can cope without the pair.

Derby take on Reading in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, and they’ll be confident of picking up three points against the Royals.

That’s us finishing mid table again then… why not just send our best two attacking full backs elsewhere and leave us with no one to inject that attacking threat on the wing… absolutely gutted — Derby County Statistics (@DerbyStatistics) September 7, 2020

So so so stupid I’m so many levels — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) September 7, 2020

Good luck to them both, think Bogle will flourish at Sheff U under Wilder & the system they play, anything over 10 Mil for both is about right for me, looking forward to new faces coming in now #dcfc — Pete Jackson (@dcfcpete82) September 7, 2020

Got themselves two cracking signings there. Sad to seem them go but hopefully we can reinvest the funds wisely. — Dean Owen (@deano2293) September 7, 2020

Good luck lads, this money will hopefully make us stronger, will be following your progress — Derbyrams (@Pat00758889Pat) September 7, 2020

Good luck to Jayden and Max, hope the undisclosed fee was closer to the 15m Sky reported and we can reinvest! We need 4 or 5 good additions now to challenge this year! #dcfc — Matt Delaney (@MattieD3) September 7, 2020

Best wishes for the future lads, hope you tear it up in the Premier League 👍 — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) September 7, 2020

Well we better spend the money now and strengthen the squad like we desperately need to. — Daley 💙 (@DaleyTinsley) September 7, 2020

Good luck to both Bogle And Lowe I hope both go on to be top premier league successes all the best 👏🏻⚽️🐏 — Carl Porter (@portercarl1) September 7, 2020

As long as we spend it well I’ll be satisfied — •Joe• (@joe_t05) September 7, 2020

Great business by Derby for a change 💰 — Paul Horsley (@phorsley7277) September 7, 2020