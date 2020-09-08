Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Great business’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react as duo depart in favour of Premier League move

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County have announced that Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe have left the club to join Premier League side Sheffield United. 

Bogle signed for Derby in 2016 from Swindon Town, and went on to make 91 appearances for the Rams’ first-team. He made 40 of those appearances for the club last term under the management of Phillip Cocu.

Whereas Lowe was impressive for the Rams last term, making 48 appearances for Derby, as they finished tenth in the Championship.

The Rams will be eager to force themselves into the play-off positions this term, as they target a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen as to whether Phillip Cocu will replace either player, but he’ll be hoping his squad can cope without the pair.

Derby take on Reading in their first league match of the 2020/21 season, and they’ll be confident of picking up three points against the Royals.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to react to the news that Bogle and Lowe had left the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


