‘Great bit of news’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Swansea City fans react as player agreement confirmed

9 mins ago

Swansea City have revealed that Ben Cabango has signed a new contract that will keep him to the club until the summer of 2025.

The centre-back has emerged as a standout youngster in the Championship over the past year, which includes making 27 appearances this season to help Steve Cooper’s side compete for automatic promotion.

Therefore, it’s a no-brainer for the Welsh side to tie Cabango down to a longer deal, and the club announced this afternoon that an agreement has been reached which will keep the 20-year-old at Swansea until 2025.

Even though his previous deal had just over two years left to run, many Swans supporters are delighted by this news, as they recognise how important Cabango can be to the team moving forward.

Now, the player will be targeting promotion, as he looks to continue to develop in the years to come.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


