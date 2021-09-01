‘Great bit of business’, ‘We got our man’ – Many Blackpool fans react as late transfer agreement secured

They left it very, very late in the day but Blackpool finally got their final piece of transfer business of the summer window over the line.

After being linked with the player for over a week, a fresh late move was made by the Seasiders for Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale, but as the 11pm deadline hit and then the extended deadline at 1am came with no news on whether or not the move had gone through, uncertainty arose.

There was a chance that Blackpool had not submitted the paperwork in time, but fears were alleviated this morning when it was confirmed that the 22-year-old was indeed captured by Neil Critchley, who raided his home-town club and one he made just a solitary league appearance for as a player.

Because of how close the deal got though towards the deadline, it is initially a loan deal that Dale has signed with the option to make that permanent in January, however it will probably be a formality that the forward will put pen-to-paper on a full-time deal in a few months time.

freshpress-quiz id=”511703″ title=”Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Blackpool’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?”]

After scoring just one league goal in his first three years as a senior Crewe player, Dale had a breakout 2020-21 campaign, netting 12 times in 48 outings in all competitions for the Railwaymen.

The likes of Sunderland, Ipswich and Preston North End were all linked to Dale before the transfer window even opened but it is the Seasiders he has ended up at and Blackpool fans have been reacting to his arrival at Bloomfield Road.

We got our man 🤩 https://t.co/jeUeYRALqP — Troy (@AllonbyTroy) September 1, 2021

Take that good window for us that https://t.co/a9YAcA66b7 — Ellis Campbell (@EllisCampbelll) September 1, 2021

Better late than never! 😅 https://t.co/izZ1SyhkK0 — Alec Whitaker (@AlecW95) September 1, 2021

I am now a happy man 👍 https://t.co/7G7XPVUMqn — Earnie (@OllieBfc2003) September 1, 2021

Loan to buy is a great bit of business🍊👍 https://t.co/02PHFWveaX — UTMP🍊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Tristan81458868) September 1, 2021

Another welcome, much-needed signing 💪🏻 — Alec Whitaker (@AlecW95) September 1, 2021

Good one, get it over the line either way is what was needed, well done great window 🧡🧡 — Matt Cook (@CoachCook71) September 1, 2021

GET IN 🍊🍊🍊 — Bazz🍊 (@TheHugeBazza) September 1, 2021