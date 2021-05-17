Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Great bit of business’, ‘Love this’ – These Watford fans react as arrival of EFL winger is confirmed

Watford have begun their summer transfer business early by sealing a deal for exciting Rochdale talent Kwadwo Baah for £150,000.

The 18-year-old has penned a five-year deal at Vicarage Road after nearly two years at Dale, who were relegated to League Two this season with Baah making 30 appearances.

It also means a move back down south for Baah, who was born in Germany but raised in London and spent time at Crystal Palace’s academy when he was younger.

Baah made his senior breakthrough in 2019 not long after signing a scholarship deal at Spotland in September of that year, and he’d made seven league appearances for the club by the end of last season.

The winger was more of a regular fixture under Brian Barry-Murphy this season though, and he scored three goals for the club this season – a brace against Charlton leading to much transfer interest in the teen sensation.

Rangers, Juventus and Bayern Munich were all linked, but it looked like Manchester City were going to steal Baah from their neighbours under everyone’s noses – however the move broke down at the medical stage according to The Telegraph.

Now Watford have jumped in to seal a deal for the youngster – and Hornets fans seem pretty excited about their newest arrival.


