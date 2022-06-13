“Great bit of business” – Huddersfield Town set for talks with Manchester City over potential transfer move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are set to hold talks with Manchester City over midfield starlet James McAtee, it has been revealed.

As per The Sun, Carlos Corberan has been in contact with those at the Etihad Stadium regarding a season-long loan transfer for 19-year-old.

The report linking McAtee to the John Smith’s Stadium states that the Terriers may have the edge over Swansea City, who also hold an interest in the attacking midfielder.

With that being said, here, some of our writers here at FLW have offered their thoughts on McAtee’s links with Corberan’s side.

George Dagless

I think it could be an exciting signing for Huddersfield.

He’s a really bright young player with an exciting future ahead of him and I think Huddersfield are one of the leading clubs you’d consider loaning a starlet to this summer.

Carlos Corberan is a top class coach and one that will develop McAtee well if he can bring him in so I certainly think he could be a hit with the Terriers.

Ned Holmes

Huddersfield have got the best out of Premier League loanees in recent seasons and James McAtee could well be the next success story.

Whether or not Lewis O’Brien leaves, adding a more technical midfielder to Carlos Corberan’s squad this summer is a smart move.

McAtee certainly looks to be that while the 22-year-old will be keen to prove that he’s ready for senior football to his parent club – as both Levi Colwill and Emile Smith-Rowe have done with the Terriers in recent seasons.

There’s a reason there is a host of clubs in pursuit of the attacking midfielder but if it’s a loan Man City are looking for then working under Corberan at Huddersfield should appeal to them.

It looks like a good move for all parties.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a great bit of business by Huddersfield as McAtee unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent and will be keen to prove himself at senior level next season.

The attacking midfielder helped Manchester City’s Under-23 side win the Premier League 2 Division 2 title earlier this year by providing an incredibly impressive total of 25 direct goal contributions at this level.

Having played a significant role in Levi Colwill’s development last season, Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan will be confident in his ability to get the best out of McAtee.

If the 19-year-old hits the ground running at the John Smith Stadium, he could help the Terriers launch a push for automatic promotion in the Championship.