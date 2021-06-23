Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Great bit of business’, ‘Class’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as Bluebirds complete deal for 24-y/o

Published

10 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have completed a deal to sign Ryan Wintle, after the midfielder signed a three-year deal with the Bluebirds from Crewe Alexandra. 

Wintle caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the League One side this term, as they finished 12th in the third tier standings.

Speaking in a recent interview with the club’s official website, Wintle expressed his delight at the move to Cardiff being completed, before revealing the influence of Perry Ng, who left Crewe to sign for the Bluebirds not so long ago.

“I’m buzzing that it’s sorted and I’m so happy to be here. I’m all-action, I’d say. I get forward, I get back and hopefully I’ll try and be a fans’ favourite and do everything that they want from me.

“I spoke to [Perry Ng] as soon as I found out about the interest and he had a very high regard for this place.

“When we didn’t have a game I watched Cardiff because I was watching Perry. Now I’m here as a player so hopefully we can win games together!”

Plenty of Cardiff City supporters took to social media to react to Wintle’s arrival at the club ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


