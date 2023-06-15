Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Blackpool striker Jerry Yates would be a great signing for Leicester City.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes are lining up a move for Yates as they prepare for life back in the Championship, but they face competition from a number of clubs.

Yates enjoyed another excellent season this year, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders, but he was unable to prevent his side's relegation to League One.

Blackpool are "facing a battle to keep hold of their prize asset" this summer and are said to have "already turned down a £2.5million bid for Yates as they hold out for their £3-4million valuation to be met".

The 26-year-old is attracting significant transfer interest, with Luton Town, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, Bristol City and Ipswich Town said to be keen, while Brentford, Bournemouth and Rangers were linked in October.

Yates has now emerged on the Foxes' radar amid uncertainty over the futures of Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed Leicester's pursuit of Yates and predicted that he could score over 20 goals next season if he makes the move to the King Power Stadium.

"Leicester City are the latest club linked with signing Blackpool's centre forward Jerry Yates," Palmer said.

"A lot of clubs looked at him last season and refused to pay the asking price of £5 million.

"Blackpool are believed to have already turned down a recent offer of £2.5 million for him, saying that they want their asking price of £3-4 million.

"But given the fact that they were relegated, I think the fee will come down.

"You have to look at the fact Yates scored 15 goals and six assists in a relegated side, so at a club like Leicester with better players you would expect him to hit 20 plus.

"This would be a great acquisition for Leicester or any Championship club."

Would Jerry Yates be a good signing for Leicester?

Yates would be an outstanding addition for the Foxes.

He has proven himself to be a prolific goalscorer at Championship level in recent years and as Palmer says, his return this season is particularly impressive given that he featured in a relegated Blackpool side.

The Foxes are in need of reinforcements in the forward areas this summer even if Vardy and Iheanacho were to remain at the club as there would be question marks over whether Vardy would produce the goals required at 36 years of age, while Iheanacho has struggled for consistency during his time at the club.

With Leicester likely to receive significant fees for the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes this summer, they should be able to afford a deal for Yates and he could be a shrewd bit of business.