Pundit Carlton Palmer believes former Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing would be a good signing for Queens Park Rangers, Preston North End or Rotherham United this summer.

Wing departed Adams Park at the end of his contract, with the club claiming that he had "taken the decision to pursue new opportunities elsewhere" and, according to journalist Darren Witcoop, the R's, the Lilywhites and the Millers are all keen.

The 27-year-old joined the Chairboys from Middlesbrough last January, and he impressed this campaign, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions as Matt Bloomfield's side missed out on the play-off places in League One.

Who is interested in signing Lewis Wing?

A move to QPR would see Wing reunite with Gareth Ainsworth, who signed him for Wycombe, while he spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Rotherham.

It is not the first time that Preston have been linked with Wing as they were said to be keeping tabs on him in November 2018 and January 2021, while as we exclusively revealed in March, North End were monitoring him along with Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Coventry City and Reading.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed he believes that Wing would be a good addition for any of the three interested sides.

"QPR, Preston and Rotherham are all keen on signing Lewis Wing after his release from Wycombe this summer," Palmer said.

"Lewis impressed at Wycombe, scoring nine goals.

"He has plenty of experience at Championship level, was a very consistent and regular performer for Middlesbrough, and he's available on a free transfer.

"This would be a great acquisition for any of these clubs."

Would Lewis Wing be a good signing for QPR, Preston or Rotherham?

Wing would be a decent signing for QPR, Preston or Rotherham.

There would be some question marks over his suitability for the Championship after his struggles towards the end of his time at Middlesbrough, but Palmer is right that he has previously proven he is capable of performing at the level and on a free transfer, he would be a low-risk addition.

Wing's goal record is impressive for a midfielder and his ability to produce spectacular long-distance strikes will be a huge asset for his next club.

His relationship with Ainsworth could prove to be a decisive factor, but North End may be determined to finally land their long-term target, and he will also have a connection with the Millers, so Wing has no shortage of options this summer.