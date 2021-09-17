Gray starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Bristol City on Saturday

QPR were handed their first defeat of the season on the South Coast in midweek as Bournemouth beat them 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Plenty of Championship sides will lose away to the Cherries this term so the result was certainly nothing to be too concerned about but Mark Warburton’s side will want to get back to winning ways against Bristol City tomorrow.

A 95th-minute Danny Hylton equaliser robbed City of all three points against Luton Town on Wednesday night and they’ll likely head to west London determined to make up for that slip-up.

The Robins have come away with three points in their last three league visits to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium but here’s the XI we expect Warburton to name as he looks to end that run on Saturday…

Seny Dieng has been brilliant for the R’s this season and been a key factor in their strong start to the 2021/22 campaign, so it would be a huge surprise to see anyone but the Senegal international start in goal.

In front of him, we can expect to see Warburton stick with the back three of Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, and Rob Dickie – despite the latter’s uncharacteristic mistake against Bournemouth.

24 questions about some of QPR’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 How old is Charlie Austin? 30 31 32 33

Sam McCallum grabbed his first goal for the Hoops against the Cherries and seems to look better and better each week on the left and though Lee Wallace is back from injury, he will likely start with Osman Kakay on the right.

Warburton has hinted that Luke Amos and Sam Field could both feature as they’re both nearing full fitness as well but skipper Stefan Johansen and Dom Ball will surely reprise their roles in central midfield.

The R’s boss has also indicated that Charlie Austin will return to the matchday squad but we could see an attacking change in the starting XI as well, with Andre Gray brought in to replace Chris Willock.

The 23-year-old has been exceptional this term but Gray deserves the chance to start and Lyndon Dykes has been in red hot form in front of goal for both club and country in 2021/22