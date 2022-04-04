Gray starts: How we expect QPR to line up against Sheffield United on Tuesday

Pressure is building on Mark Warburton at QPR, with reports over the weekend suggesting that his days at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium could be numbered.

The R’s were beaten 2-0 by Fulham in the West London derby on Saturday – a fifth defeat in six games and one that has seen them drift three points back from the top six.

They won’t have to wait long for their next chance to get back to winning ways, however, as Warburton’s side travel up to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

The Blades are also in the race for the play-offs but saw their hopes dented in a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday so both sides will be desperate to get some more points on the board in midweek.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the QPR starting XI we expect to see at Bramall Lane tomorrow night…

With Seny Dieng, David Marshall, Joe Walsh, and Jordan Archer all injured, free agent signing Keiren Westwood is in line to make his third start for the R’s on Tuesday night.

Given he played more nearly 200 times for Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday, he can expect a frosty reception from the United faithful.

There may be a change to the backline ahead of the experienced shot-stopper, however, with Jimmy Dunne coming back into the side to replace Dion Sanderson, who struggled at points against Fulham.

Captain Stefan Johansen limped off against the Whites so Newcastle United loanee Jeff Hendrick may take his place in central midfield while Warburton may look to freshen things up on the left flank with Sam McCallum in for Lee Wallace.

George Thomas was preferred to Ilias Chair on Saturday due to his defensive contributions but the Moroccan should return to the starting XI for the trip to Bramall Lane.

With Lyndon Dykes just back from injury, the R’s boss may want to give him a rest and start with Andre Gray up top as the Jamaican missed the weekend’s game after returning from international duty.

Time is running out for the west London club to get their season back on track and pressure is growing on Warburton, which makes Tuesday’s game a huge one.