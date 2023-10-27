Highlights Leeds United will be looking to redeem themselves after their defeat against Stoke City and secure all three points against Huddersfield Town.

Pascal Struijk, despite his own goal in the last match, is expected to bounce back and continue his promising partnership with Joe Rodon in defence.

Georginio Rutter may have the opportunity to shine as the main striker, especially after Patrick Bamford missed a penalty and failed to impress from the bench in the previous game.

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back following their 1-0 defeat against Stoke City in midweek.

Having had the chance to take the lead at the bet365 Stadium via a penalty, the Whites would have been hoping to take all three points back to West Yorkshire, but Patrick Bamford blazed his effort over the bar.

And a Pascal Struijk own goal meant Daniel Farke's side left Staffordshire empty-handed, which was a minor blow for them in their quest to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Thankfully, they won't have to wait long to get the opportunity to redeem themselves, with the Whites hosting Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the early kick-off tomorrow.

Current Championship Standings Team P GD Pts 3 Leeds United 13 6 22 21 Huddersfield Town 13 -10 14

On paper, the hosts will be favourites to secure all three points despite their setback on Wednesday evening and ahead of this game, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke may choose.

GK: Illan Meslier

Meslier has been Farke's starting keeper this season, and it would be a surprise if the Frenchman doesn't start again, even though Karl Darlow is available.

LB: Sam Byram

Byram has done well to keep himself fit this term and could potentially be at left-back again tomorrow afternoon.

He's a player Farke clearly trusts - and his experience could be useful for their potential promotion push this term.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Struijk will be looking to recover from the own goal he scored in midweek.

And many Leeds supporters will be backing him to do just that, with the defender forming a good relationship with Joe Rodon.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon is an excellent player to have at this level - and you feel he could be crucial for the Whites as they look to get themselves back to the top flight.

RB: Luke Ayling

Archie Gray has been on the right-hand side in recent games, but he didn't play that well in midweek and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see Ayling return to the first 11.

CDM: Glen Kamara

Kamara was given an opportunity to rest slightly against Stoke, with the Finland international being named on the bench at the bet365 Stadium.

But it wouldn't be a surprise to see him replace Ilia Gruev for this game.

CDM: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Farke and will probably get the opportunity to shine again.

However, the Whites need to ensure they are managing his game time correctly.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

After scoring a late brace against Norwich last weekend, the Dutchman was dropped to the bench on Wednesday.

But it wouldn't be a surprise if he started ahead of Willy Gnonto or Jaidon Anthony after making a great impact at Carrow Road.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe didn't do well at the bet365 Stadium but can be a real asset at this level and can score at any point, so Farke may decide to keep him in the first 11 behind the main striker.

RW: Dan James

Neither Gnonto nor Anthony did enough to retain their starting spots, so Wales international James may come back in.

He has the potential to be a game-changer at any point with the CV he has.

ST: Georginio Rutter

With Bamford missing his penalty and failing to impress, Rutter probably has to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at the moment.

If he can get himself on the scoresheet against the Terriers, that will surely boost his confidence.