Gray in: The predicted QPR XI to face Preston tomorrow

QPR got back to winning ways in midweek as Ilias Chair’s brilliant brace helped them beat Birmingham City 2-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

That ended a run of three Championship defeats on the bounce and pushed the west London club back up to eighth in the table.

The R’s could climb into the top six with a win against Preston North End tomorrow, should results elsewhere go their way, but that looks set to be no easy task.

Frankie McAvoy’s side have drawn five games on the bounce and are unbeaten since the 17th of August ahead of their trip to the nation’s capital.

Here, we’ve outlined the XI we expect Mark Warburton to select for Saturday’s game…

Seny Dieng recovered from his mistake against West Bromwich Albion to keep a clean sheet in midweek and will surely be back between the sticks tomorrow.

Ahead of him, it would be no surprise to see Warburton stick with the back three of Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, and Yoann Barbet after their impressive display against the Blues.

Chris Willock was excellent at left wing-back and with Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace unlikely to be fit, he should start once again with Moses Odubajo on the right.

The R’s boss has said it will be touch and go whether captain Stefan Johansen will be fit but hinted that he’d err on the side of caution, which should mean that Andre Dozzell and Dom Ball are back together in central midfield.

After a match-winning display against Birmingham, Chair is likely to be full of confidence and Preston look set to have their hands full dealing with the attacking midfielder on Saturday.

Charlie Austin and Lyndon Dykes started together on Tuesday evening but Andre Gray could well get the nod for the visit of the North West club.