Leeds United travel to East Yorkshire to face Hull City on Wednesday evening, with the Whites in search of a third league win of the campaign.

As the clash is a derby, it has the potential to have a feisty nature to it, and the two clubs have faced each other many times in recent years, with Leeds coming out on top in both of their last league clashes with the Tigers during their promotion season. They won 4-0 in this fixture in February 2020.

It's all change for them now, but they are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

He has won two of his league fixtures so far, both away from home, including a recent 3-0 win against Millwall on Sunday. However, a trip to East Yorkshire and Hull provides a stern test for his side.

Hull are unbeaten in five league games since an opening day defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road and drew their last game 1-1 with Coventry City but will be leapfrogged by the Whites if they lose on Wednesday night.

Farke has hinted that there will be changes due to the quick turnaround of fixtures this week, with Leeds playing three times in six days.

Phil Hay of The Athletic reported from his press conference, where he said: "I'm not a friend of rotating too much because this can break the rhythm."

He added that there may be a "small number of changes with three games scheduled in a week but not lots."

Here, we take a look at the starting lineup Farke could put out in search of his third league win as manager of Leeds as he looks to take three points off Hull at The MKM Stadium.

GK: Illan Meslier

Leeds do not lack goalkeeping options, but the current number-one is their most talented option, in the form of 23-year-old 'keeper, Illan Meslier. The Frenchman was excellent against Millwall, particularly in the second half and should rightfully retain his spot ahead of Karl Darlow.

Meslier has been in between the sticks for every league game so far and it appears that he is Farke's first-choice stopper. When fit, he looks likely to retain his place for the majority of the rest of the season.

RB: Luke Ayling

With Djed Spence out for up to eight weeks, Ayling will have to play more frequently as the right-back, albeit he has been a weak link for the Whites this season. His performance against Millwall was much improved, perhaps in part to him playing more reserved in attack.

The 32-year-old may need to be dropped for a player like Jamie Shackleton later this week, given the fixture congestion, as well as the need for a more dynamic attacking option at right-back against particular opposition. Here, however, Ayling should be the best choice, allowing Leeds' left-back to roam further forward whilst Leeds' vice-captain remains further back as part of the rest defence in attack.

CB: Joe Rodon

Rodon has established himself well as Leeds' right-sided centre-back. He has more quality on the ball than Charlie Cresswell and a partnership is developing at the heart of Farke's defence at present. He was outstanding at the Den, dealing with a lot of aerially balls well in particular.

The 25-year-old should keep his place ahead of the former Millwall loanee. Rodon's performances have been more than decent since his arrival at Elland Road but the Millwall clash proved why he is first-choice at present, and forming a pairing that Farke won't want to disrupt.

CB: Pascal Struijk

Despite that club captain Liam Cooper has returned to training recently, Struijk has been magnificent this season and is perhaps the most obvious option as the only other senior naturally left-sided centre-back available. He has been ever-present so far and should continue to dovetail nicely with Rodon.

Cresswell and Ayling could also be used here, but Struijk has been one of Leeds' best players so far this term, and rightfully has been utlisied heavily by Farke. Rodon and Struijk have a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites, and should be allowed the time to develop further in his system, which requires ball progression - something Struijk has in bucket loads, be that via a pass or through his ability to carry into open space.

LB: Sam Byram

The 29-year-old is a player Farke knows well and is a player he can trust from their time spent at Norwich together; however, Byram is also building up his fitness after many years of injury issues, and is also returning from an issue sustained against Ipswich Town prior to the break.

The other senior option that could stake a claim is Shackleton, but he is less of a natural left-back than Byram. Although, he was superb against Millwall, linking up well with Willy Gnonto and offering fantastic ball progression down the left-hand side for Leeds. His experience is showing his quality, and he should retain his spot, despite only recently returning to action.

CM: Glen Kamara

Kamara's ball retention under pressure and carrying ability into attacking areas from midfield make him a superb option next to a more defensive-minded option to dovetail with. He should be afforded the opportunity and license to get forward more next to a defensive-midfielder such as Ethan Ampadu or Ilia Gruev as a box-to-box player.

The Whites have been far too reliant on Archie Gray so far, who is evidently more than talented enough to play games at Championship level and make an impact, but is only 17 and in his first season as a professional, so Kamara can take the burden off his young shoulders and should be given a start in East Yorksire, even if he is still building fitness and sharpness and unable to complete a full 90 minutes.

CM: Ethan Ampadu

Leeds' player of the month for August has been outstanding so far. Ampadu should retain his spot for much of the season, be that to partner alongside Gray, Kamara, or Gruev at the base of midfield. He was also handed Sky's Player of the Match award for his display on Sunday, with his performance level's being excellent in every game at present.

The 23-year-old will be tasked with picking up the dangerous men around the Leeds box for Hull whilst also instigating attacks from deep. He has also played in every league game so far, so may need to come out of the side soon, whilst Farke admitted he is carrying a knock ahead of the clash, so perhaps he's one to rest soon but not on Wednesday night.

RW: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville was left on the bench against Ipswich Town but has recently returned from an injury sustained in the opening day clash with Cardiff City. The Dutchman played against Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall, so should almost certainly start against the Tigers.

Many of Leeds' other wingers have quality, but none are as good on the right as Summerville, who has the potential to make this position his own and form a strong right side with Spence in the future. He has been one of Leeds' best performers when fit, too. Albeit, due to the fixture congestion, it would not be a surprise to see Dan James or Jaidon Anthony receive a start soon.

CAM: Joel Piroe

Piroe is already off the mark thanks to goal against Ipswich and Millwall, making it three in three games in a Leeds shirt, and three in two games on the road. Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Georginio Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that, be that as the lone striker or behind a centre-forward to make runs into the box from deep.

Away from home, it makes more sense for Piroe to play as the second-striker than at Elland Road, where he can be afforded more space to play. He is not a natural creator but can be utilised as a nine or ten due to his skillset, with the forward playing as more of a secondary-striker in his three outings so far, as opposed to a playmaker. He will obviously be vital for the Whites all season and is proving to be in his early outings.

LW: Willy Gnonto

The winger is back in contention, having rejoined the first-team fold and scored upon his return against Ipswich. Leeds have a lot of wingers in their squad at present, but not many are as talented as the Italy international. Gnonto's combination with Byram looked like a developing partnership, and something Farke will be keen to explore further.

James is returning from injury and Anthony signed not long ago, and both will be stern competition for his starting berth more than Summerville's, as both prefer the left-hand side. All of them will have a part to play in what is a long-slog of a season, but neither are as technically gifted, leaving Gnonto as the best available option on the left flank at present.

CF: Georginio Rutter

Rutter is not best as a lone striker, but Leeds and Farke have shown signs of developing him there with Piroe in just behind the Frenchman. Farke remains short of options due to persistent injuries to the likes of Bamford, meaning he has the opportunity to stake a real claim, and should be in line to start again following his fantastic display at the Den.

Rutter's skillset suits a wide berth far more than as a centre-forward, or to play as part of a front two, but Farke evidently wishes to develop Piroe and Rutter as a pairing and the Hull clash provides yet another opportunity for both to impress in tandem as they did in the previous fixture. Rutter's carrying ability and agility provide the former with space to explore, and his goal and assist evidenced signs of a developing partnership.