‘Grass is not always greener’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to news of player departure

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Chuks Aneke will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, with the striker set to join Birmingham City.

Aneke joined Charlton from MK Dons back in the summer of 2019, and went on to score 17 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

However, with his current deal at The Valley now coming to an end, the 27-year-old is now heading for pastures new for the 2021/22 campaign.

It has been announced that Aneke has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Birmingham, securing his future at St Andrew’s until the end of the 2022/23 season, where he will now reunite with his former Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.

Taking to Twitter to react to news on Aneke’s future, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to have their say on the striker’s departure, and his time with the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks fans had to say.

Er maybe we should look at signing some players lads? — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) June 25, 2021

Gonna miss the goals, but can’t play more than 60 mins. Just got to hope we sign a good replacement or someone steps up. Not end of the world — Jon (@JTedders92) June 25, 2021

Good luck to him. Get him fit and he’ll bang in goals. Worth a risk. Not sure why our fans are panicking though, not even in July yet. 6-10 transfers will come in still. No point being miserable about it in the meantime — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) June 25, 2021

We’ve looked after him and nursed him through the season. The grass is not always greener on the other side. — johnsteward (@johnfsteward) June 25, 2021

The amount of money it costs to replace Chuks and his goals is definitely more than the amount of money it costs to keep him. In other words we’re happy to commit to a worse player to replace him in order to keep costs down. I thought those days were over? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Guy Davies (@GuyJDavies) June 25, 2021

Cheers Chuks. But sign some players. Please. — CAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cafc___) June 25, 2021

Really not bothered, he couldn’t play 90min he can’t play Tuesday-Saturday he will definitely pick up an injury he’s to similar to Stockley.. bring in a different type of striker — Michael Brown (@mikecafcbrown) June 25, 2021