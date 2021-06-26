Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Grass is not always greener’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to news of player departure

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Chuks Aneke will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month, with the striker set to join Birmingham City.

Aneke joined Charlton from MK Dons back in the summer of 2019, and went on to score 17 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

However, with his current deal at The Valley now coming to an end, the 27-year-old is now heading for pastures new for the 2021/22 campaign.

It has been announced that Aneke has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Birmingham, securing his future at St Andrew’s until the end of the 2022/23 season, where he will now reunite with his former Charlton manager Lee Bowyer.

Taking to Twitter to react to news on Aneke’s future, plenty of Charlton fans were keen to have their say on the striker’s departure, and his time with the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Addicks fans had to say.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

