Grant starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Wigan tonight

West Brom will be looking to pick up just their second win of the league season on Tuesday night, when they travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.

The Baggies came from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Huddersfield on Saturday, meaning despite a slow start to the campaign in terms of results, they do have some momentum going into this one.

By contrast, Wigan endured a difficult afternoon on Saturday, as they were thrashed 5-1 by Burnley, meaning there could be an opportunity for Steve Bruce’s side to claim victory away from home.

But just what sort of line-up could Bruce name to give his side the best possible chance of picking up all three points from this game?

We’ve taken a look at who we think will make up West Brom’s starting XI for that trip to Wigan, right here.

With a number of injury issues, and a quiet transfer window in terms of incomings, there isn’t a great deal of scope for Bruce to rotate his West Brom side here.

In goal, David Button looks to have established himself as the club’s first-choice between the posts, following the departure of Sam Johnstone earlier in the summer.

Defensively, Semi Ajayi and Dara O’Shea look to be club’s preferred pairing in the centre of the backline, while Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend are the standout options in the full-back roles.

The centre of the park should see Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu continue their partnership, which offer plenty of protection for the back-line behind them.

With Matt Phillips a doubt for this one after missing the weekend’s game through illness, the attacking midfield three of Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana and John Swift should all keep their places.

Wallace in particular, should be brimming with confidence going into this one, after his two goals earned the Baggies that point at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Upfront, with Daryl Dike still absent through injury, last season’s top scorer Karlan Grant should once again lead the line for West Brom at the DW.