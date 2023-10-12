Highlights The rivalry between Cardiff City and Swansea City is heating up as both teams experience a resurgence in form and excitement.

Cardiff City appears to have the best team they've had in years, with notable acquisitions like Aaron Ramsey and Manolis Siopis.

Swansea City has also strengthened their squad and improved in many areas, making them a formidable opponent.

The pendulum appears to be swinging the right way in South Wales as of late.

The two Welsh rivals Cardiff City and Swansea City are both embarking upon respective ascensions; the Bluebirds have made a variety of exciting acquisitions that have seen them surge towards the play-off positions and reclaim bragging rights in the South Wales Derby, whereas their adversaries down the road have won four on the spin amid a sense of renewed excitement.

Both outfits boast a wealth of talent at their own disposals, too.

Of course, there's now a substantial school of thought that Cardiff have the best side they've had in years, perhaps since their 2018/19 Premier League campaign at least - and that'll come as no surprise given their struggles in previous years - and it's a sentiment hard to contest given that they've got the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Manolis Siopis in their ranks.

Swansea's camp isn't without quality either, and aside from the departures of Ryan Manning and Joel Piroe, they also appear stronger in a lot of areas than they did last year under Russell Martin.

So that got us thinking - what's the best combined starting eleven between Cardiff and Swansea?

Let's take a look...

GK- Carl Rushworth

It was a toss-up between Rushworth and Jak Alnwick, but we've decided to give this one to Swansea's goal custodian.

He's had some hairy moments since arriving on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, but he's now beginning to grow into the unforgiving rigors of Championship football and will give this team a real foundation with his distribution qualities.

Right-back: Perry Ng

There's probably not too many Championship right-sided defenders you'd rather in your backline than Ng, making this selection much more straight-forward.

Steady, consistent and reliable, he seldom puts a foot wrong defensively and is also comfortable enough on the ball to invert into midfield and support our double pivot when needed - not that they'll need too much help!

Centre-back: Dimitrios Goutas

There'll be no absence of controversy here, and the first example of that comes with selecting Goutas over the likes of Nathan Wood and Bashir Humphreys.

The Greek goliath is a more experienced candidate than the Jack Army duo, mind, having previously turned out in European competition for Sivasspor which secures his spot.

Centre-back: Mark McGuinness

It was quite simply too difficult to ignore the partnership that Goutas and McGuinness have struck up in the Welsh capital.

There's a strong argument to be held that they've been Cardiff's two most consistent operators during the first quarter of the campaign, and McGuinness in particular has gone from strength to strength after working on his ball-playing abilities and cutting out the occasional lapses of concentration that once proved costly.

Left-back: Josh Key

We're heading back over to the Swansea.com Stadium for the left-back berth, however, with Key getting the nod over Jamilu Collins as well as his other Jack Army teammates.

Granted, he's effectively a right-back, but he can play on the other flank and has done for Swansea since joining from Exeter City during the summer.

He should be a force at both ends of the pitch.

Defensive midfield: Manolis Siopis

It's straight back to Cardiff here and we found it nigh-on impossible to snub Siopis despite competition from Charlie Patino.

Fittingly, his domineering display in September's South Wales Derby epitomised his qualities as he chased down every loose ball, every man in a white jersey, covered every blade of grass while enabling Cardiff to relieve pressure and recycle possession with composure and variation of passing.

A real livewire in the middle of the park, Siopis has been among Cardiff's most outstanding performers under Erol Bulut and will provide the engine room here.

Defensive midfield: Matt Grimes

Sitting deep alongside the ex-Trabzonspor dynamo will be Grimes, who'll help screen the defence and dictate the tempo of matches.

He's one of the finest ball-playing midfielders that the Championship has had to offer for some time now; his inclusion was a no-brainer and will complement the slightly-more industrious Siopis perfectly.

Attacking midfield: Aaron Ramsey

There could only be one man to operate in that number 10 role for us - and that's Cardiff's very own prodigal son.

He was coolness personified when he dispatched his penalty against Swansea right infront of the Canton Stand last month and has made a decisive impact ever since coming back to where it all started, notching a further two goals and frequently disassembling opposing defences with his vision and creativity.

He'll be out for quite some time with a knee injury, but he's a natural shoo-in when fully fit.

We'll give him the captains armband too, just for good measure!

Right-winger: Josh Bowler

Another flyer to have fell foul to injury setbacks this term, Bowler will also be one of the chief kingpins in this forward line at optimal physical fitness.

Quite possibly one of the best one-v-one dribblers outside the Premier League, the Nottingham Forest loanee is a real handful on his day and will offer us a fresh dimension in the final third through his progressive and maverick nature while on the ball.

Left-winger: Jamal Lowe

Cardiff supporters don't require too much of a reminder regarding Lowe's prowess - nor do the Jack Army, in all fairness.

He became a cult hero in West Wales when he scored a brace at the Cardiff City Stadium during his first stay with the club, and he's taken to his return on loan from Bournemouth like a duck to water so far.

Three strikes from six outings underlines his immediate impact for Michael Duff's men, and the six-cap Jamaican international will give balance as he has the decisive final ball in his locker that you feel Bowler is still yet to unlock in quite the same vein.