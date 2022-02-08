Grant McCann to Sunderland: What does he offer? What EFL experience does he have? Can he get them promoted?

A new Sunderland head coach is expected to be appointed this week and Football League World understands that the search for Lee Johnson’s replacement has been narrowed down to just Roy Keane and Grant McCann.

Keane took the Black Cats up to the Premier League back in 2006/07 but has not managed for more than a decade while McCann only left Hull City last month following a takeover at the club.

The former is understood to be the frontrunner but our focus today is on McCann, what he would offer should he take charge, what EFL experience he has, and whether he can lead them to promotion…

What does he offer?

McCann may well be viewed as the safer option but there’s a fair bit to be excited about when it comes to the 41-year-old.

He’s young in management terms but would arrive with fantastic experience, particularly at League One level, and has shown he’s capable of having success with teams playing front-foot football.

The development of the likes of Keane Lewis-Potter and, previously, Jarrod Bowen illustrate his positive record with young talent, which would be good news for players such as Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton.

McCann has shown himself to be flexible tactically – having success with a 4-3-3 at Doncaster and early on in his Hull tenure before shifting to a 4-2-3-1 to help the Tigers win League One last term and then to 3-4-1-2 this season to deal with the pressures of the Championship.

It appears he could well be a more cost-effective option for Sunderland, with sources informing Football League World that Keane’s wage demands are “pretty substantial”.

What EFL experience does he have?

While McCann does have a Championship relegation on his CV, his EFL record at League One level is hugely impressive and should be particularly appealing for Sunderland given what they’re trying to achieve this term.

The 41-year-old won the League One title with Hull last season and had them well on their way to establishing themselves at Championship level this term before new owner Acun Ilıcalı decided it was time to bring in his own man.

Prior to taking charge at The MKM Stadium, the Northern Irishman led Doncaster Rovers to the third tier play-offs in 2018/19 – just two seasons after the club had been promoted from League Two.

McCann began his management career at Peterborough United, where he was sacked midway through his second season at the helm following a seven-game winless run.

As a player, the Belfast-born midfielder was promoted three times via the play-offs with three separate clubs – Cheltenham Town, Scunthorpe United, and Peterborough.

Can he get them promoted?

Yes, definitely.

As his League One title win last season shows, McCann knows how to have success in the third tier and, importantly, has recent experience doing just that.

He led a late-season charge to steer a Doncaster squad with less quality than Sunderland currently have to the play-offs in 2018/19 and has significant experience going up via the play-offs from his playing days.

Given his history with the club, you can understand why so many Black Cats supporters want Keane to get the job but appointing McCann may be the more sensible and perhaps even more fruitful decision.