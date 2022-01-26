Grant McCann speaks out after recent Hull City club decision

Grant McCann has revealed how much he enjoyed his time at Hull City after he was sacked earlier this week.

There were doubts about the future of the Northern Irishman due to the ongoing takeover situation involving Acun Ilıcalı. And, after the Turkish businessman took control last week, it became clear McCann wouldn’t be sticking around, with an announcement confirming his exit coming yesterday.

Understandably, the new owner wants to bring in his own man, although the timing of the departure seemed harsh after back-to-back wins against promotion contenders.

Nevertheless, the decision has been made and McCann released a classy statement via the LMA to reflect on his time in charge of the Tigers.

“Winning the League One title and receiving the manager of the year award last season was a huge honour, and I am proud of how the team has adapted to the Championship this season.

“It is a special football club and I would like to thank the Allam family for showing complete faith in me during our journey. I wish them all well for the future.”

The verdict

McCann did a wonderful job with Hull under challenging circumstances and he will be proud at how the past 18 months in particular have gone.

Whilst it may seem harsh from the outside, Ilıcalı wants to bring his own manager in and that’s his right after putting in big money to buy the club and he wants a fresh start.

So, it’s a new era for Hull but all the fans will appreciate the work that McCann has done in bringing the side back to the Championship and leaving them in a decent position.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.