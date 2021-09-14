Grant McCann sets Hull City player challenge after transfer decision

Hull City boss Grant McCann has told Hull Live that he has told Tom Eaves to try and win back his place in the starting line up at the club.

The 29-year-old striker had the opportunity to leave the club towards the end of the transfer window just gone but in the end decided to stay put at the MKM Stadium despite having fallen further down the pecking order.

Eaves has largely struggled to nail down his spot as the club’s first choice option up front and as a result has only really been afforded substitute appearances as McCann continues to stick with the likes of Josh Magennis as his choice for lone striker.

Now McCann has shed some light on Eaves’ situation at the club after the frontman was left out of his club’s recent game against Swansea City:

“He’s our player and he’s no different to the other seven or eight forwards we’ve got, he’s got to get his head down and try to get past some of the players that are in the team at this present time.

“There was no real reason, he said ‘I want to fight and try to get into this team’ so we respect his decision.

“We don’t fall out about it, I’ve got a really good relationship with Eavsie.”

Eaves originally signed for the Tigers back in the summer of 2019 from Gillingham and has since gone on to score 13 goals for the Sky Bet Championship club.

The striker is now into the final 12 months of his contract with the East Riding of Yorkshire side.

The Verdict

It is admirable that Eaves chose to stay put and fight for his place instead of looking to leave the club and hopefully for his sake his decision will pay off in the long run.

He has had to be very patient since joining the club two years ago and it is now unclear as to whether McCann will look to still need him or not.

Eaves offers a great deal of physicality and aerial threat up top for the Tigers but at the age of 29 he needs to be playing regularly.

He is now well into his prime as a striker and it would be sad if he spends what should be the best years of his career on the bench or in the stands.