Grant McCann sends furious message after key decision in Hull City’s defeat at Nottingham Forest

Grant McCann was livid as Hull City were beaten at Nottingham Forest after a controversial refereeing decision.

The Tigers, who went into the game unbeaten in six, looked as though they would extend that run after a goal from Keane Lewis-Potter saw them lead at half time.

However, Lewis Grabban would equalise from the spot after George Honeyman was adjudged to have fouled Alex Mighten. Despite the decision, the Hull midfielder appeared to win the ball, whilst he was then stood on as part of the follow through.

Yet, a penalty was given and McCann couldn’t hide his frustration at the call from John Busby when speaking to Hull Live.

“We were so comfortable and had scored a good goal to go 1-0 up, but the momentum of the game swung on an absolute howler. Honeyman has actually got a gash on his shin, because he has taken the ball and their player has kicked him.

“It’s crazy at this level of football that that decision should be so wrong because he was five yards away from the play. It’s so frustrating and I’m not one to criticise referees but that one was an embarrassing decision.”

Brennan Johnson would score the winner to condemn the visitors to a loss.

The verdict

You can totally understand McCann’s frustration because there’s no doubting that this was a ridiculously bad decision and you have to feel sorry for Honeyman and Hull.

Having said that, Forest will feel they were denied a clear penalty from a corner shortly before, when their player was pulled down, and they have a point.

So, that could cause debate but in terms of the decision that was given, McCann is right to feel aggrieved because it was a poor call that had a massive impact on the game.

