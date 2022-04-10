Grant McCann sends classy Hull City message after victory over Middlesbrough

Former Hull City boss Grant McCann praised the club as they effectively secured their survival with a win at Middlesbrough on Saturday, as he claimed it was a bigger achievement than winning promotion last season.

Huge congrats to all at Hull City on there survival, a bigger achievement in my eyes than the promotion last season. 🐯⚽️ — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) April 10, 2022

The Northern Irishman was in charge of the Tigers as they returned to the Championship at the first time of asking, whilst he was also the boss for most of the current campaign.

A change in ownership saw Acun Ilıcalı sack McCann to bring in Shota Averladze in late January, with McCann leaving the club ten points clear of the relegation zone.

The new boss has built on that, with Hull now 15 points clear of 22nd placed Barnsley. And, whilst the latter do have six games to play, the Tigers are set for another year in the second tier and McCann, who is now in charge of Peterborough, shared his thoughts on Twitter.

“Huge congrats to all at Hull City on there survival, a bigger achievement in my eyes than the promotion last season.”

McCann’s Posh side are nine points from safety with five games to play.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to praise McCann for this message as it shows he isn’t bitter about how things ended at Hull and he seems pleased for all connected to the club that they are safe.

Of course, he deserves huge credit for that too, as he is the one who was in charge for the majority of the season and the team picked up some crucial results, particularly around the time of the takeover, that have got them in this position.

Now back at Peterborough, McCann is likely be looking to get another promotion from the third tier on his CV next season and Hull fans will surely be wishing him well.

