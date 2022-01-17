Grant McCann reveals Hull City takeover frustration

Grant McCann has called out the club’s need to resolve their takeover saga in order to solve their transfer window woes.

The takeover of the club is set to drag into another week, with the club in desperate need of some incoming players amid an injury crisis.

The lack of resolution means that Hull City will only have two weeks to manoeuvre in the transfer window, at best. This has left manager McCann struggling to manage what’s left of his squad.

“The players need some help, we’ve been working very hard since the start of January to try and give this squad a bit of help, and we’ll continue to do that,” said McCann, via Hull Daily Mail.

“I’m just telling you the facts, that’s where we are.

“We’ve got Mallik Wilks injured, Josh Magennis has left, Lewie Coyle injured, Callum Elder injured, Alfie Jones injured.

“We are where we are.

“We need support, we’re in the middle of January. We don’t want to stand still. We want to move forward and move up this league.”

Acun Ilicali is set to take ownership of the club, but the deal has yet to be ratified by the EFL.

Hull City suffered yet another defeat last weekend, this time at the hands of Stoke City. Goals from Jacob Brown and Tom Ince sealed a 2-0 victory for Michael O’Neill’s side.

That made it three losses in a row for McCann’s side, and stretched their winless run to five games.

Things don’t get any easier for Hull, with upcoming games against high-flying Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth in the next week.

The Verdict

McCann has every reason to be frustrated. The takeover of the club was set to be finalised at the start of the month and it is now halfway through January.

The club is running out of time to bring in the players it wants, which puts itself in the threat of relegation.

Only four points separate Hull from 22nd place Peterborough, and the form of Derby County will be sending warning signs to the MKM Stadium.

There is still time for some deals to be concluded, but the sooner the EFL can confirm this takeover the healthier Hull’s chances of survival in the Championship will be.