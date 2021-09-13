Grant McCann receives potential Hull City team news boost ahead of Blackburn clash

Grant McCann could be boosted by the return of Alfie Jones and George Honeyman for tomorrow night’s clash with Blackburn Rovers, as reported by Hull Live.

Honeyman, who picked up Hull’s Player of the Year award during last season’s title-winning season, is yet to play a single minute of Championship football this time out, whilst Jones has been sidelined because of a groin problem that was picked up last month.

Both players were integral to Hull’s success last season, with Honeyman scoring four times and registering 14 assists, whilst the 23-year-old had to be patient to become a regular at the MKM Stadium, but he was eventually afforded regular first-team football as The Tigers sealed promotion.

Speaking with BBC Humberside (via Hull Live), McCann addressed Honeyman’s situation and whether he could feature tomorrow: “Possibly.

“I think I’ve said, we’re starting to get big players back for us now and George is one of them.

“Alfie Jones is another one, hopefully for Tuesday.”

The verdict

Honeyman was extremely influential for Hull last season, and he will be eager to prove himself with Hull in the Championship, after a difficult time during the 2019/20 campaign.

Having Jones back will also be a huge relief for McCann, as it was the 23-year-old’s excellent form that seemingly allowed Reece Burke to depart in the summer.

Minutes for them both becomes vitally important now. Especially now that they play three times in a week, placing extra importance on squad rotation.

Hull have not scored since the four they scored on the opening day, and with Honeyman back in the side, that statistic should not prolong much further.