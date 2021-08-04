Grant McCann provides Tom Huddlestone update as Hull City cast eyes over midfielder

Hull City will continue monitoring Tom Huddlestone for the next few days before deciding what his future holds, as reported by Hull Live.

The 34-year-old has spent the last couple of weeks training with The Tigers, following his release from Derby County in late June.

Huddlestone played 45 minutes during a pre-season friendly with Scunthorpe United and then scored a wonderful goal from 25 yards out in a 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

According to Hull Live, McCann is set to hold talks with the 34-year-old in the coming days and discuss what the next step will be.

Speaking to BBC Humberside, as cited by Hull Live, about Huddlestone and his progress, McCann said: “He’s a Hull City legend, he wanted to come in and get fit, he’s been working hard by himself for near enough the last year, year-and-a-half.

“Me and Tom have had really open and honest conversations every time we speak, we see each other every day but at this present time, there’s no real change on it.

“We’re monitoring Tom every day, we’ll see.

“Once I sit down with him and get a feel for how he’s feeling in regard to where he sees himself, we’ll have a discussion.”

The verdict

Tom Huddlestone is a vastly experienced professional at Championship level and beyond, and could play a vital part in Hull’s season, should he earn himself a contract.

Despite only being relegated from the Championship the season prior, The Tigers possess a relatively inexperienced squad, and the potential arrival of Huddlestone would certainly boost them.

It is a season that will ultimately be about surviving the drop straight back down to League One, and to do that you need experience and Championship know-how – something that Huddlestone has in abundance.

