Grant McCann provides new outlook on Hull City transfer dealings this month

Hull City are currently near the bottom of the Championship table and they’ll want to make a few additions to help pull them away from the drop zone in the second half of the campaign – and they may not have long to wait, as reported by Hull Live.

The Tigers are currently sat in 19th place in the division and are only four points off the relegation spots. With the side struggling in terms of personnel, it would be in their best interests to add some fresh faces to the side this month.

The good news for Hull fans – and for boss Grant McCann – is that it looks like some deals could happen this week. They haven’t completed a single transfer yet during the winter window despite it being more than halfway through the month but it looks like there may be some business about to happen at the KCOM Stadium.

The club could also soon be backed by fresh owners – and that in itself could mean some more new faces once a takeover is complete. For now though, even with a deal not yet official, it looks like there could be at least one new face heading to Hull before the end of the week.

Speaking to Hull Live about transfer dealings, Grant McCann claimed: “Hopefully in the early part of the week or going into the middle of the week the group should be strengthened. I’m hoping that is the case, I would say.”

That means that Hull could expect to see a new player walk through the doors before the week is up – and that would be a welcome boost to all involved at the club right now.

The Verdict

Hull have been linked with plenty of names so far this transfer window but none have come off yet, with the side yet to sign a single person.

That looks set to change though, which will be good news for everyone involved with the Tigers. Grant McCann has done a decent enough job so far of steering his side away from the drop zone and a few more additions could help him massively going into the second half of the season.

If he could land one before their next fixture, then that could stand them in good stead to at least pick up some points from the tie. It’s unclear who it could be with so many names swirling round though, so it will be intriguing to see who they bring in if they manage to pull it off.

If McCann doesn’t manage to get his deal off in the timeframe he expects though, then that could certainly frustrate the boss. Hull need to start doing business – and fast.