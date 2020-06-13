Grant McCann opens up on Hull City’s ‘contract hell’ as Championship return draws near

Hull City manager Grant McCann has opened up on the difficulties that the Tigers have faced over the last few months trying to sort out temporary deals for some of their out-of-contract players, ahead of the restart to the campaign.

The Tigers have like every other club in the EFL been impacted financially by the suspension to the campaign, and the fact that McCann’s side are hovering just above the relegation zone ahead of the Championship season resuming, means they needed to take extra precaution given the potential financial ramifications of relegation.

Hull have managed to address the short-term futures of the likes of Josh Bowler, Matthew Pennington and Herbie Kane who have all extended their loan deals, whilst the likes of Jon Toral, Kevin Stewart, Angus MacDonald and Dan Batty have committed to extensions until July.

Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Hull City players?

1 of 14 How old is George Long? 25 26 27 28

Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, McCann opened up on the struggles Hull have had off the field in recent weeks, but he was reluctant to be drawn on the situations of Eric Lichaj and Jackson Irvine, who see their deals expire in the next few weeks.

He said: “It’s a difficult situation for the club at the minute because we don’t know where we are financially at the moment.

“It’s hit us massively, as it’ll have hit every football club.

“Yes, we’ve got a lot of players out of contract. We’d held talks over the course of the season, but we couldn’t agree.

“We are where we are at this present time. The boys have all come back and they understand the present situation and they are all looking forward to the run in.”

The verdict

You have to feel for McCann and the Tigers at the moment, with Hull facing a real challenge over the next few months on and off the field, and their long-term future will be massively impacted by whether they are able to ensure they survive in the Championship.

Hull have at least managed to keep their squad somewhat together for the run in, with only a couple of players now not to have extended their deals until the end of the campaign, so that should give them a boost in terms of their chances of survival.

Whatever league Hull are playing in next term though, it looks like McCann will face a huge task of overhauling the squad on a tight budget, and he will just be hoping that he is preparing for another season in the Championship and not League One.