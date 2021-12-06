Grant McCann makes Hull City transfer admission involving Brentford

Hull City boss Grant McCann has told Hull Live that he hopes the club can keep hold of Keane Lewis-Potter past the upcoming January transfer window.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has really started to hit form at the right time for the Tigers and now has five goals and four assists to his name after 22 games played across all competitions.

This has once again led to speculation over the forward’s future at the MKM Stadium, with it having previously been well documented that Premier League side Brentford had a bid believed to be within the region of £8 million rejected by Hull last summer.

Now McCann has had his say on what the future may hold for the player, as he made the following comments:

“People will look at them and have looked at them. I think it was well documented that there was a substantial offer for Keane from Brentford in the early part of the season which the owner didn’t want to do, which we were really pleased that we’ve kept him.

“And we hope we can keep him, but I can’t comment on speculation.”

The winger has long been linked with a move away from the club ever since making a lasting impact during his first few seasons in both the Championship and then more recently League One.

Lewis-Potter has a contract with the Tigers which expires in the summer of 2023.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see if the club receives any bids for Lewis-Potter at the turn of the new year, especially after the youngster excelled recently for his side.

His reputation is increasing week on week and he is fast becoming a talisman for the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit.

Holding onto him in the long term will be a task in itself and the club will no doubt be aware that the player himself will have a burning desire to test himself at a higher level.

As long as they can secure a good deal with a solid fee upfront, the Tigers will happily pat Lewis-Potter on the back and send him on his way, however for now the priority has to be keeping him until at least the summer of next year.