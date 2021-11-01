Grant McCann makes claim over his Hull City future

Hull City boss Grant McCann has claimed to the Yorkshire Post that he still believes that he can turn around the side’s fortunes this season.

The Tigers have had a tough start to life back in the Sky Bet Championship after winning League One and currently occupy 22nd place after 15 games played.

Hull once again suffered defeat during the weekend just gone as Coventry City emerged as 1-0 winners at the MKM Stadium, with the club’s supporters demanding that their head coach should be sacked for his side’s poor performances at full time.

It has been some fall from grace for the manager who led his side to the title just a few months ago, however he still remains determined to turn his team’s fortunes around:

“I’ve never been more determined in my life.

“I’m only interested in my team and the staff. We have to keep a close-knit group. The fans will be disappointed and I understand that.

“People will criticise, and that’s fair enough, but we’ve got to make sure we keep it in-house.”

Hull City’s poor run of form on the field of play comes amidst talk that the club could soon be taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali.

It has been widely reported in the media mogul’s homeland that a deal has been agreed between himself and Assem Allam for the sale of the club.

The Verdict

It does feel like McCann is operating on borrowed time somewhat as the club;s results have quite frankly not been good enough.

The Tigers have picked up just two wins all season in the league and already appear to be in a relegation battle that they ideally wanted to avoid when they got promoted.

Add to the fact that the club could soon be taken over and it appears that the Hull boss could be pushed out either way at the MKM Stadium.

The new owner will want to bring in his own people, so it is down to McCann and his staff to prove that they can still be the people to take the Tigers forward as they look to stay in the Championship.