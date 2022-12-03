Grant McCann makes brutal assessment of Peterborough United performance in Barnsley defeat

Peterborough United’s poor form continued as Barnsley were the latest side to inflict defeat on Grant McCann’s team on Friday night.

Peterborough have now lost three league games in a row with a performance that left manager McCann angry at his side after a below-par showing.

McCann didn’t emerge to speak to the media until after 11pm after keeping his side in the changing rooms for over an hour. Posh have now won just one of their last seven games in all competitions and have slipped behind Barnsley and Bolton in the top six.

They could end the weekend as low as eight if Portsmouth and Derby both pick up wins.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph after the game, McCann was honest in his assessment of the performance: “The reality is, we need to improve. We’ve been on a terrible run over the last six games, losing five of them.

“Three have been in the league, which is really frustrating for us. It was an opportunity for us to go four ahead of Barnsley tonight.

“There was nothing in the game until they went 2-1 up. It was two decent teams going hell for leather against each other. After that, we had nothing about us.”

It’s a significant blow to Peterborough’s chances of a top six finish and with the top ten as tight as it is, there’s no room for error or poor performances.

The latest result is showing McCann repeat signs, something he’s hoping he can eradicate, going on to say: “We now need to get into some real work on the grass and in the meeting room to deliver the principles of what we’re about and how we want to play.

“At the minute, we are not showing enough consistency and we’re looking a bit lacklustre when we concede.”

Major improvements need to be made from a Peterborough perspective who boast one of the stronger squads in the division. If this poor form continues, not only could Posh find themselves out of the race for the playoffs, but McCann could find his job under threat as well.

The Verdict

It was another disappointing defeat for Peterborough and with McCann questioning the character of his players, it’s a huge statement to make.

It’s a long season ahead, but promotion campaigns are built on momentum and with a busy festive period coming up, Posh need consistency.

If they failed to generate that and lose ground, it becomes a difficult season, especially with the possibility of the likes of Portsmouth and Derby strengthening in January.