Grant McCann makes bold claims regarding Hull City trio

Grant McCann has been in high praise of Keane Lewis-Potter, Jacob Greaves and Greg Docherty following their displays in Hull’s impressive run of form.

Although they lost to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, it didn’t stop McCann giving praise to to the trio, who he believes are knocking on the international door.

Lewis-Potter scored the Tigers’ only goal against Forest, taking his tally to six for the season and has played a number of roles this season – he’s currently featuring at wing-back after a change in systems from McCann recently.

When asked by the Hull Daily Mail whether Lewis-Potter should in the England under-21 squad, McCann said: “I think he should be in it. He was close to being called into the Under-20s squad in the last international break.

“The lad is phenomenal. He is a top, top player. He should be in and around these England squads, him and Greaves and people like that.

“Hopefully people are watching and seeing what he and Greaves are doing.”

The ex-Northern Ireland international also praised Docherty, who has been key in the Hull midfield this season, saying: “His performances are getting better and better. Every game he plays he is getting stronger and we see it in training also.”

“Greg knows he is up against some stiff competition to get into that Scotland squad.

“There are people like John McGinn from Aston Villa in that position. Do I think he deserves that opportunity? Absolutely. His performances are showing that.”

Docherty joined Hull on a permanent basis last summer from Rangers and has played in all but one of the Tigers’ league matches this season.

The Verdict

It’s high praise from McCann, who is recognising how important those three players are to his side.

Not only that, but considering Hull’s terrible run of form earlier in the season, it’s interesting that the focus has now turned to praising the players.

It also shows the talent in the Hull side and how much focus the recent good run of form has put on them.

Hull’s squad is certainly packed full of talented players and whether they can sustain that consistency before the next international break in March will be interesting to monitor.