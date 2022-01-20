Grant McCann makes admission over his Hull City future

Hull City boss Grant McCann has told Hull Live that he is in the dark over his future with the club following the takeover by Acun Ilicali.

The Turkish businessman yesterday completed the deal to buy the Tigers from the Allam family and is now setting about helping the Sky Bet Championship side to reach the next level.

Things got off to a great start for the new owner yesterday as he was at the MKM Stadium to witness the Tigers beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in front of a raucous crowd.

However speaking after the victory, McCann was quick to confirm to the media that he is not sure about what the future could hold for him moving forwards at the club:

“All we can do is to try and focus the boys. Hopefully these things (speculation about his future) will be answered in the next few days.

“It’s very hard for us to control that (the future under Ilicali). There’s nothing we can do.

“It’s very hard for me to answer these questions. I’ve enjoyed my time here and if it’s longer I’ll be delighted. If it’s not, that’s business.”

Since taking on the role back in 2019, McCann has experienced relegation from the Championship before he then went on to win promotion back to the second tier last season after leading his side to the League One title.

Prior to managing the Tigers, the Northern Irishman had spells in charge of Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers.

The Verdict

For Ilicali and his staff, the hard work starts now and he certainly has a big decision to make over the future of McCann.

The Northern Irishman has done a good job overall since joining the club back in 2019 but at the same time he has struggled to get his side firing at points this season.

Usually a lot of new owners like to bring in their own people, however last night’s win may have bought McCann a bit of time.

It could now be a case that Ilicali takes his time before making the right call for the future of the club as they seek to stave off the threat of relegation.