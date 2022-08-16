Grant McCann issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Peterborough United clash

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is relishing the opportunity to face Sheffield Wednesday this evening.

The Posh manager has claimed that Darren Moore’s side are the biggest in League One and so wants his team to prove they can rise to the occasion.

McCann’s side lost 2-0 last weekend to Plymouth Argyle so will be hoping to bounce back with a home result against the Owls.

It is expected that a sold out crowd will attend the Weston Homes Stadium to welcome Wednesday, which the 42-year old is looking forward to after the weekend’s disappointing display, which he branded as “abysmal.”

He believes that such a big game is the perfect opportunity for the team to put last weekend’s poor performance and result behind them.

“If you can’t get up for a game like this one, then you’re in the wrong business,” said McCann, via Yorkshire Live.

“The biggest club in the division are coming to play under the lights at London Road in front of a big crowd. It’s the perfect game for us after what happened in Plymouth.

“I spoke about that with the players on Monday morning.

“It was a bad day all round with every player apart from [goalkeeper] Lucas Bergstrom playing below their best, but the beauty of League One is the games come thick and fast and there is no time to dwell on bad displays.

“We have to react to the Plymouth performance and I believe we will without underestimating the challenge.

“I have a lot of time for Darren Moore and he’s recruited well in the summer and built a very good squad. They have good players, good energy and good experience.

“They will expect to be near the top at the end of the season and they probably will be.

“But the best way for us to forget Plymouth is to get three points at home.”

Last weekend’s defeat to the Pilgrims ended the Posh’s two game winning start to the season and leaves McCann’s side with six points from an available nine to start life in the third tier.

Peterborough were relegated last season and are now hoping to once again jump straight back up to the Championship.

Meanwhile, Wednesday come into tonight’s clash 2nd in the table with seven points from their first three games.

The Verdict

Wednesday certainly has a lot of history as one of the oldest surviving clubs in the English game.

Hillsborough is also the biggest stadium in the third division, and Wednesday have plenty of top flight experience as a club.

Playing off of that size and history is a good way for McCann to mentally prepare for the game with his team.

Supporters must think similarly given a full crowd is expected this evening in what should be a tense affair between two competitive sides.