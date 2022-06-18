Grant McCann issues two-word reaction as Peterborough United conclude Chelsea transfer swoop

Peterborough United have moved to bolster their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Lucas Bergström from Chelsea.

Grant McCann is preparing Peterborough for the League One campaign in 2022/23, having overseen the club’s relegation from the Championship in the season gone by.

Ahead of what you’d hope will be an assault on promotion, Posh have completed the signing of Bergström from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old arrives on a season-long loan from Stamford Bridge and arrives at Peterborough looking to extend his first-team experience.

Bergström is a Finland youth international and was part of Chelsea’s 25-man squad in the Premier League last season, serving as the club’s fourth choice goalkeeper.

Taking to Twitter to react to the arrival of his new goalkeeper and welcome him to the club, McCann had a simple message:

McCann, 42, started last season as Hull City’s manager in the Championship but lost his job in East Yorkshire shortly after the club’s takeover.

He was swiftly picked up by Peterborough, though, tasked with keeping them in the same division.

Ultimately he failed with that, yet will lead the club back in League One next season with the view of making a swift return to the Championship.

The Verdict

McCann is getting some decent early business done this summer, with Bergström amongst that – Posh always seem to be fairly productive in the transfer windows.

In terms of welcoming his signings on social media, it’s a trend we’ve noticed with McCann throughout the summer and you’d expect it to continue.

Although it’s not really anything too standout, it does make for a positive outlook, which is important in some ways.

Thoughts? Let us know!