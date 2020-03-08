Grant McCann issues defiant message over his Hull City future

Hull City manager Grant McCann has insisted that he will continue to fight to help the Tigers turn around their form, when asked about his future following their 5-1 defeat at Stoke City.

McCann’s side were in need of a result against Stoke on Saturday, as they looked to get bring to an end a desperately poor run of form that has left them in the thick of the relegation battle.

But the Tigers were completely played of the field early and were 3-0 down after just 18 minutes.

Hull conceded two more in the second half, and pulled a goal back through Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, but the way they performed will be a concern to McCann as they meekly surrendered to a defeat which means they now sit just a place and two points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking to Hull Live following the 5-1 thrashing at Stoke, McCann insisted that he will continue to give his all as he looks to turn around the Tigers’ form, and suggested that he needs his side to recover their confidence, if they are going to be able survive this term.

He said: “Of course. One hundred per cent. That’s what I’ll do. I’ll continue to work the way I want to work and play the way we can play.

“Ultimately that’s the DNA of this club and that’s why I’m here. The results haven’t been great, but we need to get back to what we were doing. At the minute we’re very low on confidence.”

The verdict

These are very concerning times for not just Hull, but also McCann personally, with the Tigers now without a win in their last 11 Championship matches and looking like they are in real danger of suffering relegation to League One, on the back of an awful performance against Stoke.

McCann would have been hoping for a response from his players, after the Tigers were thrashed 4-0 at home by Leeds United in their previous game, but they were once again guilty of giving away goals too easily and not giving themselves any chance of getting anything out of the game.

The pressure is obviously going to continue to build on McCann’s future and he will be needing his players to turn things around on the field very quickly, but their performance at Stoke does not inspire much confidence that they have a result in them in the near future.

You feel somewhat for McCann given the amount of injuries they have suffered this season, but they should still have enough in the squad to ensure that they survive this term – and they should certainly be delivering much stronger performances than they were able to at Stoke.