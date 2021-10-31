Grant McCann issues clear message over his Hull City future following latest setback

Hull City manager Grant McCann has insisted that he is determined to remain in his position and try and turn things around following the Tigers’ latest defeat against Coventry City.

The Tigers fell to their fourth successive defeat in the Championship with them unable to get on the scoresheet against Coventry in what is becoming a common theme for them in the English second tier this term.

McCann came into the campaign under pressure to show that he is capable of picking up results in the Championship following the Tigers’ dismal run of form in the second half of their last season in the English second tier.

Despite claiming an impressive win at Preston on the opening day of the season, Hull have largely struggled to perform in the Championship this term. They have now managed to claim just one win in their last 14 matches following their defeat against Coventry.

That is leading to pressure on McCann and that will only intensify as long as the Tigers remain in the bottom three. However, recent reports from Hull Live have suggested that his job is safe for now and he is going to be given until the international break. That comes with the club’s focus being on the takeover at present.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, via Hull Live, McCann insisted that he believes he can fight on and turn things around with his squad.

He said: “I’ve never been more determined in my life. We are where we are. We are learning, but we’ll get there.

“I’ll focus on what I’m doing now. For us, we’ve got to focus on this group. I’ve got full belief in the players, myself and the staff. They (Coventry) are a very good team. We just didn’t get enough things right.

“We’re 15 games in. We haven’t started so well but we are very calm and we’ll keep trying to improve.”

The verdict

Whilst it is admirable that McCann is fronting up the pressure and maintaining his belief in himself and his coaching staff, it might be time for Hull to admit that they are potentially not going to be able to survive the drop this term if nothing changes in the dugout between now and the end of the campaign.

McCann did a good job last season in taking the Tigers to promotion from League One in style at times. However, his record in the Championship is nowhere near good enough and there is little sign of that changing quickly enough to avoid Hull getting cut adrift this term.

The club’s hierarchy might be concentrating on the potential takeover of the club right now, and that does need to be a priority. However, they can not allow themselves to sleepwalk into relegation as easily as they did last time they were in the Championship.